Japón estudia declarar estado de emergencia para el área de Tokio

Tokyo (Japan), 04/01/2021.- A passerby cycles past a stock market indicator in Tokyo, Japan, 04 January 2021. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed the year's first day of trading down after Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government is considering to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures following the coronavirus surge. (Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON