Biden firma la ley que protege el matrimonio igualitario

People involved in lawsuits fighting for marriage equality watch from the steps of the North Portico as US President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Respect for Marriage Act during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 December 2022. The Respect for Marriage Act protects same-sex marriage and interracial marriage. (Estados Unidos) FOTO: EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL