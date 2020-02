China lanza app que alerta a usuarios del contacto con infectados por coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are known to cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe disease. This is how you can protect yourself & reduce risk from #coronavirus infection: 👏🏽Hand hygiene 🤧Cover mouth & nose when coughing & sneezing 🥩Thoroughly cook meat & eggs 🌡Avoid close contact with anyone with respiratory illness ❌ Avoid close contact with wild or live farm animals