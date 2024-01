Descubren vestigios de actividad humana de hace 55,000 años en el suroeste de China

🕵‍♂ The Chuandong Site in Puding, #Guizhou is rewriting history with groundbreaking discoveries. 2 years of archaeological excavations unearthed new strata, pushing the timeline of ancient human activity in this area back by a whopping 55,000 years!🏛🔍 #ArchaeologyBreakthrough pic.twitter.com/zbhKGNcT11