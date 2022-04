El príncipe saudita Alwaleed bin Talal rechaza oferta de Musk sobre Twitter

I don't believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of @Twitter given its growth prospects.



Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer.https://t.co/Jty05oJUTk pic.twitter.com/XpNHUAL6UX— الوليد بن طلال (@Alwaleed_Talal) April 14, 2022