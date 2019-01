View this post on Instagram

PUBLICIDAD

BREAKING NEWS: It was announced today that The World’s 50 Best Restaurants voting rules are evolving and more efforts towards inclusivity made. Highlights are: -All restaurants that have topped the ranking will enter a dedicated programme called Best of the Best, which will sit parallel to the 50 Best list, and they will no longer be featured in the annual ranking -50 Best will operate a gender parity policy through activities, beginning with the global voting panel in 2019 being comprised of more than 500 female experts, chefs, and food writers and food lovers, making up 50% of the total voting academy #Worlds50Best