Dior x Air Jordan, el nuevo objeto del deseo para fashionistas

Introducing the first-ever collaboration between Jordan Brand (@jumpman23) and a French haute couture house! Originally created for NBA star Michael Jordan in 1985, the 'Air Jordan 1' celebrates its 35th anniversary alongside the first Dior men's show in the United States – for the #DiorMenFall 2020 season – joining forces with @MrKimJones to create a new, limited-edition 'Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior' silhouette.⁠ #DiorMiami ⁠ © @Jackie_Nickerson⁠