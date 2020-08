View this post on Instagram

Following the reports in the press over the past couple of days and for all those asking me on here, it’s with a heavy heart I post the #WhiteLines season 2 ship has well and truly sailed. Huge thanks, respect and admiration to @netflix @netflixuk @alexpinaoficial @leftbankpictures and @vancouvermedia_ for the ride of a lifetime. Love to the incredible cast & crew and to all the amazing fans for watching around the globe. Your support for the show meant the world to us. So THANK YOU! 🙌 Farewell Marcus………you were my favourite. 🎧❤️