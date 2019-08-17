Estas son las marcas de moda favoritas de Emma Watson

Hemos visto como Emma Watson ha ido creciendo tras su papel en Harry Potter. También hemos sido testidos de su lucha por los derechos de las mujeres. Ya sea en conferencias, alfombras rojas o días casuales, siempre la vemos con un look chic y a la moda. Estas son sus marcas favoritas.
Oscar de la Renta
Emma Watson no solo se preocupa por los derechos de las mujeres, también se preocupa por el mundo. En marzo de 2017 la actriz utilizó un vestido de esta lujosa marca para una sesión de fotos. La pieza fue creada con fibras que no dañan al ecosistema.
The second day of @beautyandthebeast LA junket had it all… including kittens! Probably the best interview ever. Coming soon to @buzzfeed 🇺🇸🌹🐱 The white bespoke dress was created in @oscardelarenta's New York atelier, featuring hand embroidery on silk taffeta and a silk faille bow, both made in the Italian mill @taronisilk. The mill specialises in the highest quality couture fabrics, and is committed to reducing its environmental impact, including investing in solar energy and committing to removing all toxic chemicals from its supply chain by 2020. The hand embroidered silk taffeta panels have been cut and folded by hand, shaped using natural starch. The dress also features a repurposed zip from an unused sample. Black T-shirt is by @mainlinebasics. Their basics are designed, cut and sewn in San Francisco and all pieces are made from 100% organic cotton. Jewellery @allbluesofficial. The Ellipse collection, inspired by Emma, consists of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and hairclips. All pieces are handcrafted in Stockholm from locally sourced, recycled 925 Sterling silver in a third-generation, family-owned goldsmith studio. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves Skin prepped with Heritage Store Rosewater Glycerin Water. @rmsbeauty "Un" Cover Up was used as foundation with "Un" Powder to set. RMS Beauty is free from nanotechnology and GMO ingredients. @tataharper Contour in Very Bronzing on eyes, along lower lashline, in contour of eye, under cheekbones, across top of forehead, under jawline and on temples. Tata Harper runs her company in the belief that a company that makes products for women should be run by a woman. @vitaliberata Trystal Minerals Self-Tanning Bronzing was also used for contouring. Cheeks are Tata Harper Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint in Very Sweet. Tata Harper is made in the brand’s US-based manufacturing facility. It is not outsourced to another company as most skincare manufacturing is. Eyes and brow are @janeiredale Liquid Eyeliner in Brown and Pure Brow Gel in Clear Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty
J. Mendel
La marca de alta costura creó un vestido para la actriz, hecho a medida y a mano en Nueva York. Emma Watson compartió en sus redes sociales este vestido azul con negro que también utilizó para una sesión de fotos.
Louis Vuitton
Una vez más, Emma Watson utilizó ropa sustentable verificada por ecoage. Esta vez, portando un vestido de la exclusiva marca creado con encajes de seda y bordados dorados. Todo, hecho a mano en París.
Feel free to check out the @the_press_tour if you're interested in information about sustainable fashion 💚💚💚 Paris photocall for the @wearethecircle, which is out in France on 12th July 🇫🇷⭕ Dress by @louisvuitton, embroidered by hand in Atelier Vermont in Paris. The silk lace was handmade in Caudry, a small French town that specialises in lace production, in an atelier that is certified by ‘Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant’, which is a recognition to reward French companies for the excellence of their traditional skills, and aims to preserve traditional savoir-faire that is in danger of disappearing. The lace is made from Oeko-Tex 100 certified materials, which means that they don’t contain toxic substances. Shoes made in Italy by @santoniofficial, whose HQ is powered by 4,000 solar panels. Santoni also runs a school where young people can learn the craft of shoemaking. @fernandojorge uses small workshops in central São Paulo to manufacture all his pieces. His motivation is to stimulate the local craftsmanship and emphasise the quality of “Made in Brazil”. Bag made in a family-owned factory in Alicante, Spain by @m2malletier. The factory was opened in 1981 by shoe designer Jaime Romero and his wife, together with 3 of his sons. Today, 25 artisans from the local town of Sax work in the factory, and have all been working there for at least 15 years. Everything is handcrafted using skills and traditions which have been passed from generation to generation. All fashion info verified by @ecoage For skin, the organic concealer/foundation 'Un' Cover-Up in colour 22 by @rmsbeauty was used with the @janeiredale Active Light Concealer under the eyes. Silicone-free Bronzer by @vitaliberata Trystal Self Tanning Bronzing Minerals. For eyes, the Ecocert certified @antonymcosmetics Natural Eyeliner Pencil in Brown and Organic Nosiette Eyeshadow were used. For brows, Jane Iredale Pure Brow Gel was used and @herbivorebotanicals Coco Rose Tint in Coral, which is suitable for vegans, was used to tint the cheeks. Lips are lined with Jane Iredale Lip Pencil in Crimson before @iliabeauty Arabian Knights was added.
Dior
Para algunas ceremonias, la actriz utiliza la famosa y tradicional marca Dior. Tal fue el caso de su presencia en la ceremonia de One Young World, donde utilizó un vestido y abrigo de esta firma.
Behind-the-scenes at the @OneYoungWorld Ottawa opening ceremony yesterday! Dress and coat by @dior. The Haute Couture brand supports local artisans through their production in a small atelier in Paris, preserving tradition and craftsmanship #thewomenbehindmydress #ecoloves fashion information, in association with @Eco-Age
Calvin Klein
Para el Met Gala, Calvin Klein creó un vestido blanco con negro exclusivamente para ella. Con un escote en forma de corazón y una falda larga, la actriz compartió en su instagram el boceto del vestido, que por cierto, le quedó perfecto.
#Repost @calvinklein with @repostapp. ・・・ At the #metgala, actor + activist @emmawatson in a custom Calvin Klein Collection look designed in collaboration with @ecoage and made from sustainable cotton, satin, and taffeta woven from recycled plastic yarn. #mycalvins #manusxmachina
Zilver
En una plática celebrada en la Universidad de Oxford, Emma Watson utilizó una falda del diseñador Pedro Lourenço, creador de Zilver, una marca que utiliza materiales orgánicos, principalmente algodón y lana, entre otros.
Teatum Jones
Esta marca tiene una fascinación por las personas y sus historias. Por ello, crea prendas con el poder de presentar un mensaje a la sociedad; un llamado a la inclusión e identidad positiva. Se trata de una marca que representa un poco la personalidad de Emma Watson, quien eligió portar un traje azul para una conferencia.
“We urge G7 leaders to be as brave as women and girls are every single day. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We expect G7 states to urgently adopt, fully implement and fund, the most ambitious legislative frameworks on combating gender based violence against women in order to create a fair, safe and dignified world for its constituents. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This goes beyond politics, and left and right. We are simply asking member states to protect universal human rights and be the leaders we know they can be. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ As human beings, please do not be passive bystanders to the attacks and roll backs we see happening all around us and every day on women’s rights all across the world – be active participants in moving us forward.” ~ @g7 Gender Equality Advisory Council, Paris 2019
Maiyet
Emma Watson sostuvo una plática con Justin Trudeau, Primer Ministro de Canadá, para hablar de la igualdad de género. En esa ocasión utilizó un saco de la lujosa marca Maiyet, la cual promueve la moda sustentable para crear un cambio positivo en el planeta.
Emma Watson no solo es una gran actriz, también es una persona que se preocupa por el mundo, el resto de los seres humanos y está consciente de la contaminación que genera el mundo de la moda. Por ello nunca pierde la oportunidad de utilizar prendas sustentables y con ello mandar un mensaje al mundo.
