Estas son las marcas de moda favoritas de Emma Watson

View this post on Instagram

The second day of @beautyandthebeast LA junket had it all… including kittens! Probably the best interview ever. Coming soon to @buzzfeed 🇺🇸🌹🐱 The white bespoke dress was created in @oscardelarenta's New York atelier, featuring hand embroidery on silk taffeta and a silk faille bow, both made in the Italian mill @taronisilk. The mill specialises in the highest quality couture fabrics, and is committed to reducing its environmental impact, including investing in solar energy and committing to removing all toxic chemicals from its supply chain by 2020. The hand embroidered silk taffeta panels have been cut and folded by hand, shaped using natural starch. The dress also features a repurposed zip from an unused sample. Black T-shirt is by @mainlinebasics. Their basics are designed, cut and sewn in San Francisco and all pieces are made from 100% organic cotton. Jewellery @allbluesofficial. The Ellipse collection, inspired by Emma, consists of necklaces, earrings, bracelets and hairclips. All pieces are handcrafted in Stockholm from locally sourced, recycled 925 Sterling silver in a third-generation, family-owned goldsmith studio. Fashion info verified by @ecoage #ecoloves Skin prepped with Heritage Store Rosewater Glycerin Water. @rmsbeauty "Un" Cover Up was used as foundation with "Un" Powder to set. RMS Beauty is free from nanotechnology and GMO ingredients. @tataharper Contour in Very Bronzing on eyes, along lower lashline, in contour of eye, under cheekbones, across top of forehead, under jawline and on temples. Tata Harper runs her company in the belief that a company that makes products for women should be run by a woman. @vitaliberata Trystal Minerals Self-Tanning Bronzing was also used for contouring. Cheeks are Tata Harper Volumizing Lip and Cheek Tint in Very Sweet. Tata Harper is made in the brand’s US-based manufacturing facility. It is not outsourced to another company as most skincare manufacturing is. Eyes and brow are @janeiredale Liquid Eyeliner in Brown and Pure Brow Gel in Clear Beauty brands verified by @contentbeauty