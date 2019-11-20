Forbes Staff
noviembre 20, 2019 @ 9:23 am

Estas son las principales nominaciones a los Premios Grammy 2020

Los premios se entregarán en una ceremonia conducida por Alicia Keys el 26 de enero en Los Ángeles.
Spaniard singer Rosalia poses in the press room with the awards for "Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album", "Album of the Year" and "Best Urban Song" during the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 14, 2019. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP)

Reuters.- Las nominaciones a los Premios Grammy, los mayores honores de la industria de la música, fueron anunciados este miércoles.

A continuación, una lista de las nominaciones en las principales categorías. Los premios se entregarán en una ceremonia conducida por Alicia Keys el 26 de enero en Los Ángeles.

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

  • “I, I” — Bon Iver
  • “Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
  • “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
  • “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
  • “I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.
  • “7” — Lil Nas X
  • “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo
  • “Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

  • “Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
  • “Hard Place” — H.E.R.
  • “Talk” — Khalid
  • “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
  • “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

  • “Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, compositoras (Lady Gaga)
  • “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
  • “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, compositores (Tanya Tucker)
  • “Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, compositores (H.E.R.)
  • “Lover” — Taylor Swift, compositora (Taylor Swift)
  • “Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
  • “Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, compositores (Lewis Capaldi)
  • “Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, compositores (Lizzo)

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

  • Black Pumas
  • Billie Eilish
  • Lil Nas X
  • Lizzo
  • Maggie Rogers
  • Rosalia
  • Tank and the Bangas
  • Yola

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN SOLISTA POP

  • “Spirit” – Beyonce
  • “Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
  • “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
  • “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
  • “You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP

  • “The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé
  • “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish
  • “thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
  • “No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran
  • “Lover” – Taylor Swift

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP

  • “Revenge Of The Dreamers III” – Dreamville
  • “Championships” – Meek Mill
  • “I Am > I Was” – 21 Savage
  • “Igor” – Tyler, The Creator
  • “The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B

  • “Love Again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
  • “Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. presentando a Bryson Tiller
  • “Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo presentando a Gucci Mane
  • “Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye
  • “Come Home” – Anderson .Paak presentando a André 3000

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA COUNTRY

  • “Desperate Man” – Eric Church
  • “Stronger Than Truth” – Reba McEntire
  • “Interstate Gospel” – Pistol Annies
  • “Center Point Road” – Thomas Rhett
  • “While I’m Livin” – Tanya Tucker

Lee también:
Rosalía reina en un Grammy Latino con reguetón y gestos de protesta por Chile

MÁS COBERTURA
 

Siguientes artículos

Corona Capital
Música
Corona Capital: Todo lo que debes saber antes de asistir
Por

Desde los horarios de tus artistas favoritos hasta los accesos al lugar; además de qué podrás llevar y que no, cómo acce...

También te puede interesar