Estas son las principales nominaciones a los Premios Grammy 2020

Reuters.- Las nominaciones a los Premios Grammy, los mayores honores de la industria de la música, fueron anunciados este miércoles.
A continuación, una lista de las nominaciones en las principales categorías. Los premios se entregarán en una ceremonia conducida por Alicia Keys el 26 de enero en Los Ángeles.
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
- “I, I” — Bon Iver
- “Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey
- “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish
- “Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande
- “I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.
- “7” — Lil Nas X
- “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo
- “Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
- “Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings” — Ariana Grande
- “Hard Place” — H.E.R.
- “Talk” — Khalid
- “Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X presentando a Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Truth Hurts” — Lizzo
- “Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- “Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, compositoras (Lady Gaga)
- “Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, compositores (Billie Eilish)
- “Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, compositores (Tanya Tucker)
- “Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, compositores (H.E.R.)
- “Lover” — Taylor Swift, compositora (Taylor Swift)
- “Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, compositores (Lana Del Rey)
- “Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, compositores (Lewis Capaldi)
- “Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, compositores (Lizzo)
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
- Tank and the Bangas
- Yola
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN SOLISTA POP
- “Spirit” – Beyonce
- “Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish
- “7 Rings” – Ariana Grande
- “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
- “You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
MEJOR ÁLBUM VOCAL POP
- “The Lion King: The Gift” – Beyoncé
- “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” – Billie Eilish
- “thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
- “No. 6 Collaborations Project” – Ed Sheeran
- “Lover” – Taylor Swift
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
- “Revenge Of The Dreamers III” – Dreamville
- “Championships” – Meek Mill
- “I Am > I Was” – 21 Savage
- “Igor” – Tyler, The Creator
- “The Lost Boy” – YBN Cordae
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B
- “Love Again” – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- “Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. presentando a Bryson Tiller
- “Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo presentando a Gucci Mane
- “Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye
- “Come Home” – Anderson .Paak presentando a André 3000
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA COUNTRY
- “Desperate Man” – Eric Church
- “Stronger Than Truth” – Reba McEntire
- “Interstate Gospel” – Pistol Annies
- “Center Point Road” – Thomas Rhett
- “While I’m Livin” – Tanya Tucker
Lee también:
Rosalía reina en un Grammy Latino con reguetón y gestos de protesta por Chile