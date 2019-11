View this post on Instagram

Newly awarded its first @michelinguide star, #GucciOsteria da Massimo Bottura’s origins are born from a childhood friendship between @gucci CEO and President #MarcoBizzarri and Michelin-starred chef @massimobottura. The restaurant, located in Florence’s historic Piazza della Signoria, on the ground floor of the #GucciGarden exhibit and boutique space designed by @alessandro_michele, celebrates their shared love of two quintessential Italian cultural themes: food and fashion. Heading its kitchen is Mexican-born chef Karime Lòpez @karylmt. “This is an incredible achievement that fills us with joy. I have been friends with Marco for over 40 years and this is a wonderful recognition for the vision that we have created together with the Gucci family. #AlessandroMichele has created an incredible space, and his support and inspiration have fueled us both over the past few years,” Massimo Bottura. #guidamichelinit #michelinstar20