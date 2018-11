La primera imagen de la nueva temporada de “Game of Thrones” ha sido revelada

PUBLICIDAD

View this post on Instagram

The first official photo from #GameOfThrones’ final season is here! 😱 How do you end the biggest show on TV? Blood, sweat, and lots of tears. Get behind-the-scenes details in our exclusive report from the set. Click the link in our bio for a preview, and pick up an issue on newsstands starting 11/2. #GoT 📷: Helen Sloan/HBO