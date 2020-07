View this post on Instagram

Among the 1,275 startups entering the 2020 competition of the LVMH Innovation Award this year, 30 were shortlisted and pitched their ideas on how to craft the customer experience of tomorrow. The LVMH Group is delighted to announce that the winner of the 4th edition is Crobox for their solution providing data-driven insights to help better understand customers by shedding light on what they love about your products, thus ensuring you stay on top of the market. A big shout out also to our runner-ups: Desserto for bringing eco-friendly, vegan textile into the world with cactus leather and Onestock for their agile order management system for omnichannel retail. We are proud to follow and accompany the journeys of these future game changers. #LVMH #LVMHTech #LVMHInnovationAward #VivaTech