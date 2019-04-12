Oprah y el Príncipe Harry producirán una serie para Apple TV

Apple TV, el nuevo sistema de streaming de la compañía, traerá a su plataforma una dupla jamás pensada: Oprah Winfrey y el Príncipe Harry. Así es, ambas figuras participarán en la producción de una serie para su catálogo.
La nueva opción de streaming, que será lanzada en otoño de este año, está sumando a sus filas proyectos interesantes, entre ellos, este encabezado por las dos personalidades. Ambos trabajarán en conjunto para llevar a cabo una serie que aborde el tema de la salud mental.
De acuerdo al comunicado emitido por la cuenta oficial de los duques de Sussex, la colaboración para Apple TV llegará a la plataforma en el 2020.
La red social fue utilizada para compartir las primeras declaraciones del Príncipe Harry al respecto, quien manifestó la responsabilidad que conlleva el abordar el tema de la buena salud mental.
View this post on Instagram
We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”
La serie documental estará conformada por varios episodios que mostrarán la parte científica de los casos y presentarán testimonios reales que ayuden a erradicar los estigmas.
Sin duda, el proyecto será una de las producciones más esperadas de esta nueva plataforma. Las expectativas aumentan al conocer las acciones en común que ambos líderes de opinión han hecho con relación a este tema.
“Estoy encantada de asociarme contigo. Espero derramemos mucha luz y cambiemos muchas vidas, contestó Oprah a la publicación en la cuenta oficial de los duques.
Por el momento bastará esperar qué otras sorpresas tendrá Apple TV para destacar ante sus competidores. Este nuevo servicio quiere ser igual de popular que Netflix y competir con otros nuevos como Disney +.
Te puede interesar:Beyoncé prepara la llegada de su documental a Netflix
Síguenos en: