Películas y series que salen de Netflix en mayo

Hace unos días Netflix anunció las series y películas que llegan a la plataforma en mayo. Pero la llegada de estos estrenos viene acompañada de la respectiva salida de contenido.
Tenemos para ti los títulos que en los próximos días se despedirán del catálogo de Netflix. Toma nota y prepara la última reproducción de esto títulos antes de su salida.
Considera que es probable que algunos de estas series y películas renueven su licencia con Netflix, por lo que podrías volverlos a tenerlos disponibles entre la gran selección de contenido que caracteriza al gigante del streaming.
Lo que se va
01 mayo
- Somm
- Paradox
- Singham
- A matter of faith
- She`s beautuful when she’s angry
- Som into the bottle
- Bodyguard
- Piranha
- Anvil! The Story if Anvil
- American Experience: Tesla
- Embrace
- Verliefd op Ibiza (serie)
- Verliefd op Ibiza (película)
- Chalk it up
- Sarkar
- Americam Experience: The race underground
- Anchorman 2: the legend continues
- Endless Night
- The act of killing
- American Experience: Rachel Carson
- Oldboy
- War Pigs
- Toscaanse bruiloft
- Diving into the unknown
- American Experience: the battle of chosin
- Chef
- Cars
- Mogamed Dubois
- 4Got10
- Riot
- The forbidden kingdom
- Yo got served
- The hairy toot fairy
- The reader
- Capitan América: The winter soldier
- Is Genesis history?
- Marvel’s Agent Carter
- Total Frat Movie
- The houses octubre built
- Archangel
- The age of innocence
- The Middle of the world
- X- mas
- Veteran
- Disaster Movie
- The nice guys
- Elizabeth I: the virgin
- The look of silence
- Casanova
- Annie
- Last action hero
02 de mayo
- Heritage falls
- Bodyguards: secret lives front Watchtower
09 de mayo
- Elementary
22 mayo
- Squeamish
- Kill la Kill
23 mayo
- To the ends of the Earth
24 mayo
- Winter Sonata
- The real Ghostbusters
