Ángel García
abril 30, 2019 @ 8:10 am

Estos títulos dicen adiós a Netflix en mayo

'Capitán América: el soldado del invierno' y 'Cars', salen del catálogo. Descubre la lista completa.
Películas y series que salen de Netflix en mayo
Foto: Marvel

Hace unos días Netflix anunció las series y películas que llegan a la plataforma en mayo. Pero la llegada de estos estrenos viene acompañada de la respectiva salida de contenido.

Tenemos para ti los títulos que en los próximos días se despedirán del catálogo de Netflix. Toma nota y prepara la última reproducción de esto títulos antes de su salida.

Considera que es probable que algunos de estas series y películas renueven su licencia con Netflix, por lo que podrías volverlos a tenerlos disponibles entre la gran selección de contenido que caracteriza al gigante del streaming.

Netflix Mayo

Un producción de Disney que abandona este mes Netflix es Cars.

Lo que se va

01 mayo

  • Somm
  • Paradox
  • Singham
  • A matter of faith
  • She`s beautuful when she’s angry
  • Som into the bottle
  • Bodyguard
  • Piranha
  • Anvil! The Story if Anvil
  • American Experience: Tesla
  • Embrace
  • Verliefd op Ibiza (serie)
  • Verliefd op Ibiza (película)
  • Chalk it up
  • Sarkar
  • Americam Experience: The race underground
  • Anchorman 2: the legend continues
  • Endless Night
  • The act of killing
  • American Experience: Rachel Carson
  • Oldboy
  • War Pigs
  • Toscaanse bruiloft
  • Diving into the unknown
  • American Experience: the battle of chosin
  • Chef
  • Cars
  • Mogamed Dubois
  • 4Got10
  • Riot
  • The forbidden kingdom
  • Yo got served
  • The hairy toot fairy
  • The reader
  • Capitan América: The winter soldier
  • Is Genesis history?
  • Marvel’s Agent Carter
  • Total Frat Movie
  • The houses octubre built
  • Archangel
  • The age of innocence
  • The Middle of the world
  • X- mas
  • Veteran
  • Disaster Movie
  • The nice guys
  • Elizabeth I: the virgin
  • The look of silence
  • Casanova
  • Annie
  • Last action hero
Netflix mayo

Cinco de las temporadas de ‘Elementary’ saldrán del catálogo de Netflix en los próximos días.

02 de mayo

  • Heritage falls
  • Bodyguards: secret lives front Watchtower

09 de mayo

  • Elementary

22 mayo

  • Squeamish
  • Kill la Kill

23 mayo

  • To the ends of the Earth

24 mayo

  • Winter Sonata
  • The real Ghostbusters

Te puede interesar: Estos serán los estrenos de Netflix en mayo

