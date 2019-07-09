Protagonistas de ‘Breaking Bad’ lanzan su propio mezcal

Después de las pistas que dejaron a través de sus redes sociales, por fin sabemos qué se traían entre manos los protagonista de ‘Breaking Bad’, Aaron Paul y Bryan Cranston. Se trata de ‘Dos Hombres’, su propia etiqueta de mezcal.
Y aunque aún no se descarta que ambos trabajen juntos en la nueva película de ‘Breaking Bad’, lo cierto es que su amistad los llevó a coincidir en este nuevo camino.
Según sus respectivos posteos en sus cuentas de Instagram, después de haber estrechado una fuerte amistad cuando trabajaban en la serie, decidieron volver a unir sus caminos teniendo como resultado la idea de producir un mezcal.
Eso sí, no cualquier mezcal, sino uno especial. Por lo que ambos se dieron a la tarea de recorrer gran parte del estado de Oaxaca para dar con el correcto.
Three years ago we sat in a sushi bar in New York. Talking about life and what we could possibly do down the road together. We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond. Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while – our thoughts turned to a new project. We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be. The younger one looked at his drink and said, you know what we should do? We should do a really special Mezcal. The older one said, you mean the liquor with a worm at the bottom? Nah, that was just some bullshit gimmick, I mean real, artesanal Mezcal made by hand in Mexico. After that dinner we couldn’t get the idea out of our heads. So, we started traveling to Oaxaca to see if we could find it, and we mean it had to be “it,” something so damn good even people who don’t think they like Mezcal will love it. It had to be perfect or we weren’t going to do it. We searched high and low all over Oaxaca, met incredible people along the way and after a beautiful yet grueling search throughout that majestic landscape we believed we may have found our place. Our Mezcal. It was on a dirt-road, in tiny village, hours away from the center of town, we found it and it was perfect. Holy shit it was perfect. We looked at each other and just simply nodded. This is it. We named it Dos Hombres – two guys on a quest. It’s been a long and crazy journey and we couldn’t be happier to share this with you and the rest of the world. We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol. Try it, and let us know what you think. We are certain you will love it. Well, that’s our story. What’s yours? Go to doshombres.com to get a bottle of your own. Follow us at @Doshombres and @Mezcal to hear more about Mezcal and Dos Hombres. — AP & BC
“Tenía que ser algo muy bueno, incluso a las personas que no creen que les guste el mezcal les encantará”, compartió Bryan Cranston.
México, el corazón de ‘Dos Hombres’
Y qué otro lugar podría ser si no fuera Oaxaca, con sus reconocidos mezcales. ‘Dos Hombres’ cuenta entonces con la esencia de México en su interior.
Tras recorrer los majestuosos paisajes del estado, ambos actores dieron con un camino de tierra que da a un pequeño pueblo – del cual no se detalla el nombre-, lugar donde encontraron el mezcal perfecto.
El sabor, el aroma y la versatilidad del antiguo alcohol ahumado fueron las características que los convencieron. Ambos actores se encuentran emocionados por el nuevo proyecto que han emprendido juntos y desean compartirlo con todos.
El mezcal ya se encuentra a la venta a través de su página de internet y en diferentes puntos de venta en México y Estados Unidos (en Los Ángeles y Nueva York).
