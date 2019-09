Qué debes comer en Maito, el mejor restaurante de Centroamérica

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @theworlds50best with @get_repost ・・・ “Chef Mario Castrellon is the pioneer of new Panamanian cuisine who has put his country on the International food map,” said 50 Best TasteHunter Amélie (@thefoodalist), who recently explored Panama with Castrellon. “In his creations at Maito, I loved his audacious cauliflower prepared with a coffee beans sauce coming from small producers the chef presented in the middle of the tasting menu, paired with a coffee infusion pairing.” #50BestTasteHunter @mariocastrellon @maitopanama #Panama #takeover