Series y películas que salen de Netflix en noviembre

Noviembre está a la vuelta de la esquina, y con él, algunas malas noticias para los amantes de Netflix. Así es, el nuevo mes trae consigo una nueva lista de contenido que abandona el catálogo de Netflix. Se trata de documentales, series y películas que no estarán disponibles al menos hasta nuevo aviso.
Tenemos la lista del contenido que no estará disponible desde el primer día de noviembre para que comiences a hacer planes y despedirlo por última vez.
Toma nota, ya que no hay vuelta atrás a menos que se renueven las licencias. Pero eso no está asegurado.
01 noviembre
- Twisters
- The poltergeist of borley
- LEGO Jurassic World: the indominus escape
- Highway thru hell
- American Poltergeist
- The man from the future
- In their shoes
- Street
- The end
- Floyd Norman: an animated life
- Minimalism: a documentary about the important things
- Party of five
- Decanted
- The night of the wild boar
- The black panthers: vnguard of the revolution
- Romeo is bleeding
- Spring breakers
- Enemy of the state
- Iron Man 3
- Did you hear about the Morgans?
- Ace Ventura: pet detective
- Torrente 5: operación eurovegas
- Vampire sisters 3: journey to Transilvania
- The bounty hunter
- Iron Man 2
- Toy Story of terror!
- Loser
- Ace Ventura: when nature calls
- Only You
- While you were sleeping
- The bride of heaven
- La última cima
- From dusk till dawn
- Hoover
- The bad man
- The karate kid
- American Psyco
- Money master
También puedes leer: Confirmado: ‘Monarca’, la serie de Netflix tendrá segunda temporada
Más series y películas de Netflix…
02 noviembre
- Mujeres desesperadas
- Daughter of the lake
- The similar
- Malcriados
- Das boot: theatrical cut
04 noviembre
- Food. booze and tattoos
11 noviembre
- Estocolmo
13 noviembre
- Spider- Man
14 noviembre
- Vampirina
16 de noviembre
- Puppy dog pals
17 noviembre
- Ascension
19 noviembre
- LEGO Star Wars: the freemaker adventures
20 noviembre
- Marvel knights animation
23 noviembre
- Religion of sports
24 noviembre
- Cantando aprendo a hablar
Te puede interesar: Estos serán los estrenos imperdibles de Netflix en noviembre
Síguenos en: