Series y películas que salen de Netflix en noviembre

Noviembre está a la vuelta de la esquina, y con él, algunas malas noticias para los amantes de Netflix. Así es, el nuevo mes trae consigo una nueva lista de contenido que abandona el catálogo de Netflix. Se trata de documentales, series y películas que no estarán disponibles al menos hasta nuevo aviso.

Tenemos la lista del contenido que no estará disponible desde el primer día de noviembre para que comiences a hacer planes y despedirlo por última vez.

Toma nota, ya que no hay vuelta atrás a menos que se renueven las licencias. Pero eso no está asegurado.

Twisters

The poltergeist of borley

LEGO Jurassic World: the indominus escape

Highway thru hell

American Poltergeist

The man from the future

In their shoes

Street

The end

Floyd Norman: an animated life

Minimalism: a documentary about the important things

Party of five

Decanted

The night of the wild boar

The black panthers: vnguard of the revolution

Romeo is bleeding

Spring breakers

Enemy of the state

Iron Man 3

Did you hear about the Morgans?

Ace Ventura: pet detective

Torrente 5: operación eurovegas

Vampire sisters 3: journey to Transilvania

The bounty hunter

Iron Man 2

Toy Story of terror!

Loser

Ace Ventura: when nature calls

Only You

While you were sleeping

The bride of heaven

La última cima

From dusk till dawn

Hoover

The bad man

The karate kid

American Psyco