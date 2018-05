‘Han Solo’ se preestrena de la mano de míticos de la saga de ‘Star Wars’

Hollywood is receiving the final touches for tonight's world premiere of "Solo: a @starwars story." Hollywood Boulevard has turned into a landing strip for the fastest "hunk o' junk" in the galaxy, the Millennium Falcon. Tonight's premiere is the tenth film in the Star Wars franchise, and this time, Han Solo is played by Alden Ehrenreich. Tonight's premier will be shown in three theaters: The TCL Chinese Theatre, The Dolby Theatre, and The El Capitan Theatre. @abc7george will be live on the red carpet tonight on Eyewitness News. If you head to Hollywood, share your pics with #abc7eyewitness! Disney is the parent company of ABC7 and Lucasfilm.

