Sismo de magnitud 6.3 causa daños y al menos 6 muertes en Croacia

.@N1infoZG was live in the exact moment when the 6.2 magnitude #earthquake hit central #Croatia.



You can see cameras and microphones shaking both outdoors and inside the N1 studio in Zagreb.



The firefighters are currently pulling victims from destroyed apartments in #Petrinja. https://t.co/2uUweE4T3L pic.twitter.com/59B6HMBnUU