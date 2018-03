La mafia que México sí necesita

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 23: (L-R) Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron and his partner Sheherazade Goldsmith, Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, Mexican cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, Mexican actor Diego Luna, Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal, Mexican-Lebanese actress Salma Hayek and French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault attend the 70th Anniversary of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ki Price/Getty Images)