Llueven críticas y burlas a Calderón por chapuzón con ‘Checo’ Pérez

I thank HSH Albert to have me in the launch of the “Grace Influential Impact Award in partnership with F1” (an environmental award for @F1) in Monaco, yesterday. His Highness chairs the @iocmedia Environmental Commission with which @FIA’s E&S Commission has a close relationship. pic.twitter.com/NM1SjMVVqC— Felipe Calderón 🇺🇦 (@FelipeCalderon) May 27, 2022