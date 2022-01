Los últimos 7 años, los más cálidos desde que existen datos: NASA

(1/6) It’s official: 2021 was Earth’s 6th-warmest year on record according to NOAA and @NASA scientists.



The average global surface temperature rose 1.51°F (0.84°C) above average, per findings by @NOAANCEI. https://t.co/y7Qo2bB2Qh #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/5ZrahwAEt0