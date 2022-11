Oposición Taiwán arrasa en comicios locales y Tsai dimite como líder del PDP

Taipei (Taiwan), 26/11/2022.- Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen speaks after announcing her resignation as the head of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taipei, Taiwan, 26 November 2022. Tsai resigned after the opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) won the majority of local government positions after the local election in Taiwan. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO