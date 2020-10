El derecho de la niñez a vivir una vida sin violencia

Estefany* is part of the ‘I Also Have Something to Say’ group, supported by Save the Children in the Peruvian city of Huanuco, where teenage activists learn to fight for girls’ rights and campaign against sexual violence and harassment on the street and online. She used to think being harassed on the street or sexist ideas about a woman’s role were normal, but the workshops she attends with other young people have shown her that they are not. Stephanie loves the training programme and is excited about its potential to protect girls against sexual abuse and change damaging chauvinistic attitudes and behaviour. The group also campaigns to give children more of a voice, and took their message to candidates during the local election campaign. A full case study of Estefany is available. In her own words: “When I see that there is any injustice, I have to say something, I can't keep quiet.” “Your grandmother, your mum, would say to you: ‘You have to cook because how can you plan to get married without knowing how to cook?’ And then you naturally assume, ‘I’m a woman and that's how I have to live’. But, then, you enter the organisation and they say ‘no, it's not like that’.” “I can open the eyes of my mum, my aunts, people who still have sexist ways of thinking.” “Women want and can have the same possibilities, the same opportunities that men have today. It is what we women look for, to be able to have the same as men.” “The moment that you see that you are reaching more people, you feel that everything is worth it. When you see these people, your life returns, the motivation returns, it motivates you to keep going.”