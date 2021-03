Más riesgos para las niñas de México

9-year-old Luz* presses her hand against the glass window inside of her home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in the Yucatan peninsula of Mexico. Children in Luz*’s community feel unsafe especially at night because of the presence of local gangs who carry weapons with them. What once was a beautiful place to live has become dangerous due to vandalism, breaking and entering, trespassing on people’s private property, theft and in special cases kidnapping. One time, Luz* was walking home from a prayer meeting with a friend and felt like a man was following them. She was afraid he might steal them and do something bad to her. She can no longer go out alone at night because she is fearful of being kidnapped. Luz*’s mother María* has heard stories about children being taken. She worries constantly about the safety of her daughters and will no longer let them out of the house without her.