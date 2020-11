Niñas y Niños invisibles en el Presupuesto Público

Summary Rasheed* witnessed the aftermath of the bombing of his neighbour’s house in Syria. He saw the bodies of his friends laying on the ground and has never been the same since. He also saw someone being executed in the local market near his house. His family escaped Syria and are now living in a refugee camp in Leros, Greece. Rasheed’s mother Rana* was determined to get help for her son when they arrived in Greece and connected with Save the Children’s case management team. We meet regularly with Rana and provide advice on how she can help Rasheed through different activities. Rana says the activities are helping make a difference and that Rasheed does not have nightmares as often now. Save the Children’s child protection programs in Leros are funded by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Rana’s* story in her own words “We left Syria for two main reasons. The random bombardments and the lack of education. My husband had a bakery and he was a fisherman. We were very happy and had a comfortable and safe life. But the war changed everything. When we left Syria, we walked for a long time, about 10 hours, and then the smugglers left us and we didn't know where to go. We started to cry because we were so scared. Eventually we followed the road and found the first Turkish village. We originally settled in Turkey but we soon realized this would be difficult because we both needed to work to pay for rent and food and this just wasn't possible as I have three young children. When we arrived [in Chios] it was a relief that we had reached safety. We hoped we could start a new life. We originally wanted to go to Austria as my sister is there. Conditions were very bad in Chios. Seventeen people in one caravan. Everyone was very tense because of the journey and we got annoyed easily. We came here [Leros] on 9 April. Someone came to us and said we had a choice of coming here. They said we could have our own carav