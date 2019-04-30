Te mostramos la ‘caja para dormir’ que Mark Zuckerberg inventó para su esposa

Para ayudar a su esposa, Priscilla Chan, a lograr conciliar el sueño por más horas en este pasaje de la maternidad que les toca vivir como pareja, Mark Zuckerberg utilizó sus conocimientos de ingeniería para idearle una «caja para dormir», dispositivo que dio a conocer a través de su cuenta de Instagram.
Colocado en la mesa de noche de Chan, el dispositivo emite una «luz muy tenue» entre las 6 y las 7 de la mañana para hacerle saber si es hora de levantarse.
Si no está encendido, Chan sabrá que está bien volver a dormirse. De esta manera, no tendrá que revisar el tiempo, lo que puede ser un factor de estrés.
«Como ingeniero, construir un dispositivo para ayudar a mi pareja a dormir mejor es una de las mejores maneras en que puedo pensar para expresar mi amor y gratitud», escribió Zuckerberg.
El Dr. Deirdre Conroy, director clínico del programa de medicina conductual del sueño de la Universidad de Michigan, dijo que los problemas de sueño entre los nuevos padres son comunes.
«Creo que esta idea es genial porque a menudo las personas con insomnio revisan sus teléfonos durante la noche», dijo Conroy. «Cuando verificas el tiempo, eso provoca todo este flujo de preocupaciones … y crea esta sensación de ansiedad».
«Eliminar esa señal de ansiedad sobre cuánto tiempo le queda para dormir podría ayudarla a dormir toda la noche», agregó Conroy. «Hay tanto envuelto en el simbolismo de un reloj o un teléfono que esta (caja del sueño) se quita».
La simple creación de Zuckerberg también podría ayudar a otros con problemas de sueño. Alrededor del 30% de la población tiene alguna dificultad para dormir, dijo Conroy.
El CEO de Facebook dijo que decidió publicar sobre su dispositivo en caso de que otro empresario quiera desarrollar su idea y producir cajas para dormir para servir a más personas.
