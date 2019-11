Así fue el legado de Jorge Vergara en las Chivas

ZAPOPAN, MEXICO - MAY 28: (L-R) Amaury Vergara, Jorge Vergara, Matias Almeyda and Jose Luis Higuera pose with the champions trophy after winning the Final second leg match between Chivas and Tigres UANL as part of the Torneo Clausura 2017 Liga MX at Chivas Stadium on May 28, 2017 in Zapopan, Mexico. (Photo by Juan Mejia/Jam Media/LatinContent via Getty Images)