Bombardeos en Ucrania: una provocación que podría terminar en guerra

A view shows a crater, caused by shelling according to Ukraine's local officials, at the compound of a lyceum in the town of Vrubivka, in the Luhansk region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released February 17, 2022. Press Service of the Popasna Town Civil-Military Administration/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.