Confirmado: Series y películas que salen de Netflix en octubre

Aquí estamos de nuevo: llegamos a ese momento triste al final de cada mes. ¿El motivo? Las series, películas y más contenidos que se despiden de Netflix.
Por ello te presentamos la lista del contenido que, a partir de la primera hora del mes de octubre ya no se podrá reproducir. Nuestro consejo es que vuelvas a ver cuanto antes tu contenido favorito por que es posible que algunas de ellas no renueven licencia con Netflix, lo que ocasionará que nunca más estén en el catálogo.
No lo pienses mucho. Organiza un digno maratón de despedida con algunas de las siguientes producciones:
01 de octubre
- Secrets of Emily Blair
- Forever the moment
- Cart
- How to steal a dog
- My horrible boss
- Fantastic
- Corazon valiente
- Blue Streak
- La sangre del gallo
- Asthma
- John Wick
- The Barkley marathins: the race that eats its young
- The broken tower
- La casa de al lado
- Office
- Whatever ir takes
- Pasión de Gavilanes
- La Doña
- Bat pat
- The book of Eli
- Miracles from heaven
- Triple nine
02 de octubre
- Star Wars: the clone wars
- Mr. dynamite. the rise of James Brown
- Star Wars Episodio I
- Star Wars Episodio VI: El regreso del Jedi
- Star Wars: the clone wars
- Phineas and Ferb: star wars
- Star Wars: Episodio II: el ataque de los clones
- Star Wars: Episodio II la venganza de Shith
- Science of Star Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: the Yoda
- Star Wars: episodio V: el imperio contra ataca
- Star Wars: the legacy
- Empire of dreams: the story of Star Wars trilogy
09 de octubre
- The outstanding woman
- Secret healer
13 de octubre
- The Bible
15 de octubre
- Border security: America’s front line
- Solomon’s Perjury
- LEGO: City
- Austin and Ally
- Jake and the Never Land pirates
- Star vs. the forces of evil
- Lab rats
- Lost
- Hannah Montana
- Kickin’ it
- Bob Zoom
- Junior express
- Shake it up
- Kick buttocksi: suburban daredevil
- Violetta
- The O.C.
- Good luck Charlie
