La primera Semana de la Moda Vegana se realizará en Los Ángeles

PUBLICIDAD

View this post on Instagram

Los Angeles is the largest city in the United States to ban the sale of fur clothing and accessories. . . Not only that, California just past first U.S. ban on animal-tested cosmetics. . . A good step in the right direction and the reason why we chose Los Angeles to launch the first edition of Vegan Fashion Week. . #veganfashionweek #veganfashion #thefutureoffashion #furban #crueltyfreefashion