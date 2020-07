Dior se reinventa con la presentación de su colección de Alta Costura

View this post on Instagram

Fluid, languid, possessing a timeless sense of femininity, this selection of miniature dresses from the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri represents resolutely contemporary interpretations of classical drapery. Photographed by regular House collaborator @BrigitteNiedermairStudio, the soft hand-pleating of peplos dresses meets braiding, beading and subtle inserts of contrasting color, while velvet spills sensually over the body in a Surrealist take on the toga. #DiorCouture