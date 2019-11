Santiago Lastra, el chef mexicano a la conquista de Londres

View this post on Instagram

We’re delighted to announce that our Chef Patron, Santiago Lastra, will be hosting a series of dinners ahead of the opening of KOL in early 2020. . Throughout October and November, Santiago will be taking over the open kitchen and dining space at @mimolondonboroughmarket cookery school. Diners will be immersed in the unique and vibrant world of Kol, with Santiago’s soulful interpretation of Mexican dishes. . Check out the link in bio for more info & tickets . #kolrestaurantlondon