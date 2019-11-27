Series y películas que salen de Netflix en diciembre

Con la llegada del fin del año se anuncia una mala noticia. Nuevamente una larga lista de contenido se despedirá por tiempo indefinido de Netflix; películas, series y más producciones ya no estarán disponible desde el primer día del mes de diciembre.

Aunque existe la posibilidad de que algunos de ellos regresen posteriormente, habrá otros que ya no volverán jamás. Sin embargo, tenemos la oportunidad de poder darles una una última reproducción antes de que abandonen Netflix.

Para que no pierdas detalle de qué contenido será el que abandona Netflix, traemos como cada mes la lista completa del contenido que sale del catálogo a continuación:

Digimon fusion

Bunks

Conspiracy theory: did we land on the Moon?

UFOs: the best evidence ever (caught on tape)

Rodeo and Juliet

Merry Kissmass

My littlee lover

Strech and Bobbito: radio that changed lives

Beyond Bollywood

The spirit of Christmas

Too late

Newton

Pokémon the series: XYZ

Court

Backtrack

National treasure: book of secrets

King Georges

Sofia the first: Once upon a princess

Star Wars: Episodio IV

The good wife

Las locuras de emperador

Equals

Stomp the yard

Masaan

The boy

The Wave

National treasure

Brice almighty

Breaking the magical’s code: magic code: magic’s biggest secrets finally revealed

A dogwalker’s Christmas tale

How Sarah got her wings

Angels in the snow

Fishtronaut

Alien autopsy: fact or fiction?

Bears