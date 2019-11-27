Series y películas que salen de Netflix en diciembre

Con la llegada del fin del año se anuncia una mala noticia. Nuevamente una larga lista de contenido se despedirá por tiempo indefinido de Netflix; películas, series y más producciones ya no estarán disponible desde el primer día del mes de diciembre.
Aunque existe la posibilidad de que algunos de ellos regresen posteriormente, habrá otros que ya no volverán jamás. Sin embargo, tenemos la oportunidad de poder darles una una última reproducción antes de que abandonen Netflix.
Para que no pierdas detalle de qué contenido será el que abandona Netflix, traemos como cada mes la lista completa del contenido que sale del catálogo a continuación:
01 diciembre
- Digimon fusion
- Bunks
- Conspiracy theory: did we land on the Moon?
- UFOs: the best evidence ever (caught on tape)
- Rodeo and Juliet
- Merry Kissmass
- My littlee lover
- Strech and Bobbito: radio that changed lives
- Beyond Bollywood
- The spirit of Christmas
- Too late
- Newton
- Pokémon the series: XYZ
- Court
- Backtrack
- National treasure: book of secrets
- King Georges
- Sofia the first: Once upon a princess
- Star Wars: Episodio IV
- The good wife
- Las locuras de emperador
- Equals
- Stomp the yard
- Masaan
- The boy
- The Wave
- National treasure
- Brice almighty
- Breaking the magical’s code: magic code: magic’s biggest secrets finally revealed
- A dogwalker’s Christmas tale
- How Sarah got her wings
- Angels in the snow
- Fishtronaut
- Alien autopsy: fact or fiction?
- Bears
- Cinderella man
- Frozen Northern lights
- A christmas Carol
- The Nigthmare before Christmas
- Andi Mack
- Raven’s home
- The book of Genesis
- Resident Evil
- The Santa clause 2
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Santa clause 3
- Invisible
- Diario de una princesa
- Soy Luna en concierto
- Violetta en concierto
- Phineas and Ferb
- Doc McStuffins
- Bizaardvark
- Teamo Superemo
- Crazy, stupid, love
- The Handmaiden
- Dear John
- Now you see me
- Ghostbusters
- Now you see me 2
- How the Grinch stole Christmas
- Mission: impossible 5
- The Angry Birds la película
- The Sallows
02 diciembre
- Who get the dog?
- Pokémon the movie : Hoopa and the Clash of ages
- Pokémon XY
- Pokémon the movie: Dance and the Cocoon of destruction
03 diciembre
- Dear white people
- Mary Poppins
04 diciembre
- The suite life of Zack and Cody
15 diciembre
- Merlin
- Californication
- A.D. Kingdom and empire
16 diciembre
- Call me Francis
17 diciembre
- Duck Tales
Te puede interesar: ‘Telenovelas’, las producciones más consumidas por los mexicanos en Netflix
Síguenos en: