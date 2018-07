Top 5: las bebidas mexicanas más tradicionales

. Let’s move to Mexico’s 🇲🇽 #Oaxaca for a while and talk about #Tejate – traditional #prehispanic cocoa drink #drinkofthegods prepared from #maize and #cacao . . Tejate main ingredients are: roasted #maize flour, fermented cacao beans, mamey seeds and cacao flower (also called “#rositadecacao”). All these ingredients are finely ground on metate to make a paste which then is mixed with cold water, by hand, slowly, in a huge clay pot. When Tejate is ready, cocoa flower rises to the top of the container to form a foam. . . In the streets and markets of the city of Oaxaca, you’ll see the tejateras with huge clay pots filled with their drink. Popular #culture says the Tejate is the perfect remedy to relieve a #hangover. Also note that the Tejate suppress hunger because of the large amount of #nutrients it gets from the ingredients. . . #文化 #墨西哥 #mexico #🇲🇽 #cocoabeans #cacaobeans #healthylifestyle #organicfood #roraimaorganica #venezuela

