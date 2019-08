‘Villa One’, el tequila artesanal de Nick Jonas y John Varvatos

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been waiting for quite some time to share some exciting news with you guys. Over the past couple years, @JohnVarvatos and I have really enjoyed bonding over our love for tequila and we could not be more excited to introduce you to @VillaOne our ultra-premium tequila hand crafted by Master Distiller Arturo Fuentes. Unlike other Tequilas, #VillaOne uses 100% blue weber agave from both the highland and the lowland regions of Jalisco giving unique character and a distinctively smooth finish. We're incredibly proud of this product we've worked so hard on and hope you guys love it too. Here's to #LifeAsItShouldBe! Visit villaonetequila.com to be the first to find out when it’s available near you! #VillaOneTequila