View this post on Instagram

#50BestRateMyPlate: 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 𝟏 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭 – 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐯𝐨𝐭𝐞! Congratulations to @imemilyx3, @justinmykitchen and @kyokonakayamatv! You have been selected as the shortlist for Week One in the #50BestRateMyPlate competition! We’ve posted the top three dishes on our Instagram feed. The post with the most likes by 9am (UK time) on Friday 24th July will go through to the final, when a panel of 50 Best chef judges will select the winner to receive two tickets to The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2021. – 𝐋𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 @𝐤𝐲𝐨𝐤𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐤𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐯 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 #50BestRateMyPlate. 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦: @kyokonakayamatv 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬-𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐡: Kakuni -­­­ Japanese style Braised Pork Belly with Ajitama by Yoshihiro Narisawa of Narisawa in Tokyo, Japan. 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: “Today I made Japanese braised pork, 'kakuni' by Yoshihiro Narisawa ❣️ With more than €8 donation, you could receive E-cookbook filled with very useful recipes by 50 best chefs and bartenders 'Home Comforts' ❤️ Once you download the cookbook, try any of them and post it with hashtag #50BestRateMyPlate” Would you like to enter #50BestRateMyPlate? There’s still time! Follow the link in our bio for more information. The next round of finalists will be announced on Monday 27th July. #50BestRateMyPlate #50BestForRecovery #Competition #Cooking #Recipe #CookingCompetition #InstagramChallenge #HomeCook #Chef #Winner #Foodie @yoshihironarisawa