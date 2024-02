Google presenta Gemini 1.5, una IA que puede procesar textos, videos y audios

Gemini 1.5 Pro can consistently run up to 1 million tokens in production, equivalent to:

🔠 Over 700,000 words

🛠 Over 30,000 lines of code

🔊 11 hours of audio

📹 1 hour of video



We’ve also successfully tested up to 10 million tokens in our research. https://t.co/qT0aXdFL0n pic.twitter.com/2RY5beg4I9