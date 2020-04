El gasto militar mundial tuvo su mayor aumento en una década: SIPRI

Who were the five biggest military spenders in 2019?



1) USA🇺🇸

2) China🇨🇳

3) India🇮🇳

4) Russia🇷🇺

5) Saudi Arabia🇸🇦



Together they accounted for 62% of global military spending. Read more on the trends in military expenditure ➡️ https://t.co/ZSlbz8iP16#GDAMS2020 pic.twitter.com/LWb4h1WIaH