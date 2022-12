La Argentina de Messi gana en penales a Países Bajos y pasa a semifinales en Qatar

Lusail (Qatar), 09/12/2022.- Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring the 2-0 lead from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter final soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, 09 December 2022. (Mundial de F˙tbol, PaÌses Bajos; Holanda, Estados Unidos, Catar) EFE/EPA/Mohamed Messara