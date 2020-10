Black Lives Matter, la lucha continua con Trump o Biden en la Casa Blanca

View this post on Instagram

I AM VOTING TO REMOVE A RUTHLESS WHITE SUPREMACIST FROM POWER. I UNDERSTAND THAT I AM VOTING FOR A SEGREGATIONIST AND A COP. THIS IS ABOUT STRATEGY FOR ME. IT IS ABOUT FIGHTING A LESS DANGEROUS OPPONENT. LIKE HOW YOU WANT YOUR FAVORITE TEAM TO PLAY A WEAKER TEAM FIRST ROUND OF THE PLAYOFFS. NO MATTER WHO WINS THE WORK CONTINUES BECAUSE THIS IS AMERIKKKA