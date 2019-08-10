Audi presenta el E-Tron Scooter, la nueva patineta de cuatro ruedas

Audi e-tron scooter

Audi e-tron Scooter: vier Rollen unterwegs ++ Mit unserem neuen E-Scooter-Konzept haben wir eine Kombination aus Tretroller und Skateboard entwickelt, die eine einfache und multimodale Mobilität in der Stadt ermöglicht. Unser Audi e-tron Scooter ist auf sportliche Fahrer ausgelegt, bietet aber auch mehr Sicherheit als andere Scooter mit nur zwei Rollen. In Serie geht unser Scooter im kommenden Jahr. „Mit dem Audi e-tron Scooter sprechen wir Kunden an, die in der Stadt nachhaltig und multimodal unterwegs sind – und dabei Wert auf Style und Funktionalität legen“, sagt Thorsten Schrader, Projektleiter für Mikromobilität bei Audi. Die Lenkstange verleiht Stabilität, trägt den Akku und die Elektronik sowie ein Display mit dem Batteriestatus. Beschleunigt und gebremst wird über einen Drehgriff, die hydraulische Fußbremse sorgt für zusätzliche Sicherheit. Die Reichweite von 20 Kilometern soll erreicht werden, indem der E-Scooter beim Bremsen rekuperiert. Was sagt ihr zu unserem e-tron Scooter?Erfahre mehr: http://bit.ly/audi-etron-scooter#ausvisionenvorsprungmachen #audi #audietronscooter #etronAudi e-tron Scooter: four rolls on their way functionality and style for the last mile ++ With our new e-scooter concept we have been developing a combination of an electric scooter and a skateboard, which provides easy and multi-modal mobility within cities. Our Audi e-tron Scooter is designed for sporty riders, but it offers more safety than scooters with only two rolls. “With the Audi e-tron Scooter, we appeal to customers who are on the move in cities, sustainably and multi-modally – and for whom style and functionality are important,” says Thorsten Schrader, project manager for micro-mobility at Audi. The steering handle gives stability, holds the battery and the electronics, and carries a display showing the battery status. Riders accelerate and brake by means of a twist grip, and the hydraulic foot brake provides additional safety. The range of 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) is achieved through recuperation when the e-scooter brakes. How do you like our e-tron Scooter?Learn more: http://bit.ly/audi-etron-scooter-en #turningvisionintovorsprung

