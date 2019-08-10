Audi presenta el E-Tron Scooter, la nueva patineta de cuatro ruedas

Audi, la firma automotriz alemana anunció a través de su cuenta oficial de Facebook el nacimiento del nuevo E-Tron Scooter. Este, un vehículo que cuenta con cuatro ruedas y está pensado para conducirse en la ciudad minimizando el riesgo de caídas. Entre sus novedades destaca el que podrá manejarse con una sola mano para facilitar realizar señales de seguridad con la mano libre.
El Audi E-Tron Scooter tiene la batería en el manillar y una pantalla integrada que muestra el porcentaje de batería en reserva. También cuenta con un freno y acelerador en la parte posterior que facilitan su manejo.
Te puede interesar: Cuánto cuesta la bicicleta de oro de J Balvin
Audi ha informado que la velocidad de su nueva creación alcanza los 20 km por hora. Además, por seguridad tiene un freno de emergencia en el pie para usarse en caso de emergencia. El E-Tron Scooter también se podrá doblar para ser transportado fácilmente en el coche.
Audi e-tron Scooter: vier Rollen unterwegs ++ Mit unserem neuen E-Scooter-Konzept haben wir eine Kombination aus Tretroller und Skateboard entwickelt, die eine einfache und multimodale Mobilität in der Stadt ermöglicht. Unser Audi e-tron Scooter ist auf sportliche Fahrer ausgelegt, bietet aber auch mehr Sicherheit als andere Scooter mit nur zwei Rollen. In Serie geht unser Scooter im kommenden Jahr. „Mit dem Audi e-tron Scooter sprechen wir Kunden an, die in der Stadt nachhaltig und multimodal unterwegs sind – und dabei Wert auf Style und Funktionalität legen“, sagt Thorsten Schrader, Projektleiter für Mikromobilität bei Audi. Die Lenkstange verleiht Stabilität, trägt den Akku und die Elektronik sowie ein Display mit dem Batteriestatus. Beschleunigt und gebremst wird über einen Drehgriff, die hydraulische Fußbremse sorgt für zusätzliche Sicherheit. Die Reichweite von 20 Kilometern soll erreicht werden, indem der E-Scooter beim Bremsen rekuperiert. Was sagt ihr zu unserem e-tron Scooter?Erfahre mehr: http://bit.ly/audi-etron-scooter#ausvisionenvorsprungmachen #audi #audietronscooter #etronAudi e-tron Scooter: four rolls on their way functionality and style for the last mile ++ With our new e-scooter concept we have been developing a combination of an electric scooter and a skateboard, which provides easy and multi-modal mobility within cities. Our Audi e-tron Scooter is designed for sporty riders, but it offers more safety than scooters with only two rolls. “With the Audi e-tron Scooter, we appeal to customers who are on the move in cities, sustainably and multi-modally – and for whom style and functionality are important,” says Thorsten Schrader, project manager for micro-mobility at Audi. The steering handle gives stability, holds the battery and the electronics, and carries a display showing the battery status. Riders accelerate and brake by means of a twist grip, and the hydraulic foot brake provides additional safety. The range of 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) is achieved through recuperation when the e-scooter brakes. How do you like our e-tron Scooter?Learn more: http://bit.ly/audi-etron-scooter-en #turningvisionintovorsprung
Posted by Audi Careers on Tuesday, August 6, 2019
El E-Tron Scooter está valuado en 44,000 pesos y llegará al mercado a finales del 2020. Tendremos que esperar un poco para poder comprar este innovador scooter.
Síguenos en: