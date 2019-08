Cuánto cuesta la bicicleta de oro de J Balvin

View this post on Instagram

Go places with the @DiorHomme Autumn 2018 Gold capsule collection! Made in collaboration with @BogardeBikes, the Dior Homme BMX bike comes in a new limited-edition gold version featuring the iconic Dior Homme bee on the brakes and frame, a motif also to be found on the collar of a t-shirt or jacket, the pocket of black jeans, and also small leather goods and shoes.