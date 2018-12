Dulce Patria es el mejor restaurante de México según ‘La Liste’

PUBLICIDAD

View this post on Instagram

#laliste2019 Awards Ceremony 🎉 Dec 3, Paris . [ Dulce Patria 🇲🇽 Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico ] Chef @lamarthaortiz is an intensely passionate chef – a woman for whom the natural harvest and iconic culture of her native Mexico are unending inspiration. Dedicated her professional life to promote Mexican gastronomic culture, respecting it. It is a question of ‘self-esteem’ for her. . “The gastronomic work of Martha Ortiz is defined as feminine, exuberant, lyric and wonderfully idiosyncratic” . Download the #LaListe mobile app @ iOS and @ Android for further information 📲🆓⭕️ . #laliste1000 #laliste2019 #laliste #dulcepatria #dulcepatriamx #ciudaddemexico #mexico #mexican #gastronomia #marthaortiz #culture #world #top #best #chef #restaurant #international #gastronomy #food #foodie #foodstagram #instafood #gourmet #finedining #cuisine #excellence #ceremony #paris #france