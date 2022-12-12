Golden Globes: Lista de nominados 2023

Los nomiandos a la 80ª edición de los Golden Globes ya fueron revelados y estas son las producciones que figuran en la tan esperada lista:
Entre las cintas con más nominaciones a los Golden Globes figuran: The Banshees of Inisherin, Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo y The Fabelmans. En cuanto a las series más nominadas se encuentran: Abbott Elementary, The Crown y Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Descubre qué otras producciones destacaron.
Golden Globes 2023: Cine
Mejor Película de Drama
- Avatar: El camino del agua
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama
- Cate Blanchett — Tár
- Olivia Colman — Imperio de luz
- Viola Davis — La mujer del rey
- Ana de Armas — Blonde
- Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama
- Austin Butler — Elvis
- Brendan Fraser — The Whale
- Hugh Jacman — The Son
- Billy Nighy — Living
- Jeremy Papa — The Inspection
Mejor Película Musical o Comedia
- Babylon
- The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out
- Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Actriz en una Película Comedia o Musical
- Lesley Manville — La señora Harris va a París
- Margot Robbie — Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy — El Menú
- Emma Thompson — Buena suerte, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
Mejor Actor en una Película Comedia o Musical
- Diego Calva — Babylon
- Daniel Graig — Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out
- Adam Driver — Ruido de fondo
- Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ralph Fiennes — El Menú
Mejor película animada
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Gato con Botas: El último deseo
- Red
Mejor Película de habla no Inglesa
- Sin novedad en el frente — Alemania
- Argentina, 1985 — Argentina
- Close — Bélgica, Francia, Países Bajos
- Decision to Leave — Corea del Sur
- RRR — India
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Película
- Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan — Ella dijo
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Película
- Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan — The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt — Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Eddi Redmayne — El ángel de la muerte
Mejor Director
- James Cameron — Avatar: El camino del agua
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinerte — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Baz Luhrmann — Elvis
- Martin Mcdonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Mejor Guion
- Todd Field — Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
- Martin Mcdonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley — Women Talking
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Cartel Burwell — The Banshees Of Inisherin
- Alexander Desplat — Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- Hildur Gudnadóttir — Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz — The Babylon
- John Williams — The Fabelmans
Mejor Canción Original
- “Carolina”, Taylor Swift — La chica salvaje
- “Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz — Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
- “Hold My Hand”, Lady Gaga y Bloodpop — Top Gun: Maverick
- “Life Me Up”, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogle — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
- “Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj — RRR
Golden Globes 2023: Televisión
Mejor Serie Drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Drama
- Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney — Ozark
- Imelda Staunton — The Crown
- Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily
- Zendaya — Euphoria
Mejor Actor en una Serie Drama
- Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
- Kevin Costner — Yellowstone
- Diego Luna — Andor
- Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott — Severance
Mejor Serie Comedia o Musical
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Merlina
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Comedia Musical
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez — Only Murdeers in the Building
- Jenna Ortega — Merlina
- Jean Smart — Hacks
Mejor Actor en una Serie Comedia Musical
- Donald Glover — Atlanta
- Bill Hader — Barry
- Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Mejor Serie de Antalogía para Televisión
- Black Bird
- Dahmer – Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus
Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
- Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy
- Julia Garner — Inventando a Anna
- Lily James — Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts — Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout
Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión
- Taron Egerton — Black Bird
- Colin Firth — The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters — Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy