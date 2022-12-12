Golden Globes: Lista de nominados 2023

Los nomiandos a la 80ª edición de los Golden Globes ya fueron revelados y estas son las producciones que figuran en la tan esperada lista:

Suscríbete a nuestro newsletter semanal aquí

Entre las cintas con más nominaciones a los Golden Globes figuran: The Banshees of Inisherin, Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo y The Fabelmans. En cuanto a las series más nominadas se encuentran: Abbott Elementary, The Crown y Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Descubre qué otras producciones destacaron.

Golden Globes 2023: Cine

Mejor Película de Drama

Avatar: El camino del agua

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama

Cate Blanchett — Tár

Olivia Colman — Imperio de luz

Viola Davis — La mujer del rey

Ana de Armas — Blonde

Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans

Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama

Austin Butler — Elvis

Brendan Fraser — The Whale

Hugh Jacman — The Son

Billy Nighy — Living

Jeremy Papa — The Inspection

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out

Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Actriz en una Película Comedia o Musical

Lesley Manville — La señora Harris va a París

Margot Robbie — Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy — El Menú

Emma Thompson — Buena suerte, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Mejor Actor en una Película Comedia o Musical

Diego Calva — Babylon

Daniel Graig — Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out

Adam Driver — Ruido de fondo

Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes — El Menú

Mejor película animada

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Inu-Oh

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Gato con Botas: El último deseo

Red

Mejor Película de habla no Inglesa

Sin novedad en el frente — Alemania

Argentina, 1985 — Argentina

Close — Bélgica, Francia, Países Bajos

Decision to Leave — Corea del Sur

RRR — India

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Película

Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan — Ella dijo

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Película

Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brad Pitt — Babylon

Ke Huy Quan — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Eddi Redmayne — El ángel de la muerte

Mejor Director

James Cameron — Avatar: El camino del agua

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinerte — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Baz Luhrmann — Elvis

Martin Mcdonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Mejor Guion

Todd Field — Tár

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Martin Mcdonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Sarah Polley — Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans

Mejor Banda Sonora

Cartel Burwell — The Banshees Of Inisherin

Alexander Desplat — Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

Hildur Gudnadóttir — Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz — The Babylon

John Williams — The Fabelmans

Mejor Canción Original

“Carolina”, Taylor Swift — La chica salvaje

“Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz — Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro

“ Hold My Hand”, Lady Gaga y Bloodpop — Top Gun: Maverick

“Life Me Up”, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogle — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj — RRR

¡No te lo pierdas!

¿Podría ‘The Batman’ llegar a los Oscar en el 2023?

Rumbo al Oscar: Todo lo que sabemos sobre Tár

Golden Globes 2023: Televisión

Mejor Serie Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Drama

Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon

Laura Linney — Ozark

Imelda Staunton — The Crown

Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily

Zendaya — Euphoria

Mejor Actor en una Serie Drama

Jeff Bridges — The Old Man

Kevin Costner — Yellowstone

Diego Luna — Andor

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul

Adam Scott — Severance

Mejor Serie Comedia o Musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Merlina

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Comedia Musical

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez — Only Murdeers in the Building

Jenna Ortega — Merlina

Jean Smart — Hacks

Mejor Actor en una Serie Comedia Musical

Donald Glover — Atlanta

Bill Hader — Barry

Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Mejor Serie de Antalogía para Televisión

Black Bird

Dahmer – Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy

Julia Garner — Inventando a Anna

Lily James — Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts — Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

Taron Egerton — Black Bird

Colin Firth — The Staircase

Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters — Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy

Síguenos en

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter