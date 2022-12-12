Forbes Staff
diciembre 12, 2022 @ 11:16 am

Golden Globes: Lista de nominados 2023

'The Banshees of Inisherin' y 'Abbott Elementary' figuran como las producciones con más nominaciones a los Golden Globes 2023.
Gold Globes 2023
Foto: Cortesía de Universal Pictures

Los nomiandos a la 80ª edición de los Golden Globes ya fueron revelados y estas son las producciones que figuran en la tan esperada lista:

Entre las cintas con más nominaciones a los Golden Globes figuran: The Banshees of Inisherin, Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo y The Fabelmans. En cuanto a las series más nominadas se encuentran: Abbott Elementary, The Crown y Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Descubre qué otras producciones destacaron.

Golden Globes 2023: Cine

Mejor Película de Drama

  • Avatar: El camino del agua
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama

  • Cate Blanchett — Tár
  • Olivia Colman  — Imperio de luz
  • Viola Davis  — La mujer del rey
  • Ana de Armas   — Blonde
  • Michelle Williams  — The Fabelmans

Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama

  • Austin Butler  — Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser  — The Whale
  • Hugh Jacman  — The Son
  • Billy Nighy  — Living
  • Jeremy Papa  — The Inspection

Mejor Película Musical o Comedia

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor Actriz en una Película Comedia o Musical

  • Lesley Manville — La señora Harris va a París
  • Margot Robbie — Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy — El Menú
  • Emma Thompson — Buena suerte, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo

Mejor Actor en una Película Comedia o Musical

  • Diego Calva — Babylon
  • Daniel Graig — Glass Onion: Un misterio de Knives Out
  • Adam Driver — Ruido de fondo
  • Colin Farrell — The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes — El Menú

Mejor película animada

  • Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
  • Gato con Botas: El último deseo
  • Red

Mejor Película de habla no Inglesa

  • Sin novedad en el frente — Alemania
  • Argentina, 1985 — Argentina
  • Close — Bélgica, Francia, Países Bajos
  • Decision to Leave — Corea del Sur
  • RRR — India

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Película

  • Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon — The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Dolly De Leon — Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan — Ella dijo

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Película

  • Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan — The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt — Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Eddi Redmayne — El ángel de la muerte

Mejor Director

  • James Cameron — Avatar: El camino del agua
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinerte — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Baz Luhrmann — Elvis
  • Martin Mcdonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans

Mejor Guion

  • Todd Field — Tár
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo
  • Martin Mcdonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley — Women Talking
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • Cartel Burwell — The Banshees Of Inisherin
  • Alexander Desplat — Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
  • Hildur Gudnadóttir — Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz — The Babylon
  • John Williams — The Fabelmans

Mejor Canción Original

  • “Carolina”, Taylor Swift — La chica salvaje
  • “Ciao Papa”, Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz — Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro
  • Hold My Hand”, Lady Gaga y Bloodpop — Top Gun: Maverick
  • “Life Me Up”, Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna y Ryan Coogle — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
  • “Naatu Naatu”, Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj — RRR

Golden Globes 2023: Televisión

Mejor Serie Drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • Ozark
  • Severance

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Drama

  • Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney — Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton — The Crown
  • Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya — Euphoria

Mejor Actor en una Serie Drama

  • Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner — Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna — Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott — Severance

Mejor Serie Comedia o Musical

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Merlina

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Comedia Musical

  • Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez — Only Murdeers in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega — Merlina
  • Jean Smart — Hacks

Mejor Actor en una Serie Comedia Musical

  • Donald Glover — Atlanta
  • Bill Hader — Barry
  • Steve Martin — Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White — The Bear

Mejor Serie de Antalogía para Televisión

  • Black Bird
  • Dahmer – Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus

Mejor Actriz en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

  • Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy
  • Julia Garner — Inventando a Anna
  • Lily James — Pam & Tommy
  • Julia Roberts — Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout

Mejor Actor en una Serie Limitada o Película para Televisión

  • Taron Egerton — Black Bird
  • Colin Firth — The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield — Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters — Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy

