Forbes Staff
junio 28, 2021 @ 7:10 pm

Última llamada: Series y películas que saldrán de Netflix en julio

Conoce aquí las producciones que, a partir del primer día de julio, dejarán de estar disponibles en el catálogo.
Netflix contenido que sale
Foto: Cortesía.

Antes de comenzar el mes, llega una mala noticia para los suscriptores de Netflix. El catálogo de la compañía sufrirá una importante baja de producciones desde el primer día de julio con títulos que probablemente no regresen nunca más a la plataforma. 

Las licencias han expirado por lo que, aunque queda la posibilidad de renovarlas, no se sabe si todos esos títulos volverán a estar disponibles en Netflix algún día.

Este mes en particular saldrán de Netflix reconocidas películas como ‘El diario de Bridget Jones’, ‘Split’, ‘E.T.’, ‘Indiana Jones’, ‘Un lugar en el silencio’, ‘The Witch’, entre muchas otras.

Así que es momento de conocer la lista completa, descubrir si están tus favoritas y preparte para verlas antes de que desaparezcan de la plataforma de streaming.

También puedes leer: Esto es todo sobre la serie de ‘La Bella y la Bestia’ live action para Disney+

01 de julio

Netflix
‘Split’ dejará de estar disponible a partir del primer día de julio. Foto: Cortesía.
  • Julius Jr. 
  • The code
  • Road to yesterday
  • You carry me 
  • Suicide
  • One punch man 
  • Tik tok 
  • Dream big: engineering our world 
  • We, the marines
  • The feels 
  • Secret
  • Our shining days 
  • Huang jin shi dai 
  • Temporary family 
  • Finding Mr. Right
  • Hotel para perros 
  • The accountant of Auschwitx 
  • Tayo the littre bus movie: mission ace
  • Zombie  dumb 
  • Little gingham bandarpur Mein Hu Ha Hu
  • Flowering heart
  • Stone age 
  • Unbroken  
  • It takes two
  • La teoría del todo 
  • Michael 
  • Knocked up
  • Green zone 
  • It’s kind a funny story 
  • Moneyball
  • The bourne legacy 
  • The bourne identity 
  • The bourne supremacy 
  • The bourne ultimatum
  • Police academy: special edition
  • Dolphin tale 2

En tendencia: Disney presenta a la actriz que interpretará a Blanca Nieves en live action

Netflix
Entre el contenido que se despedirá de Netflix en julio se encuentran clásicos como E.T. Foto: Cortesía.
  • Legends of the fail 
  • DanMachi: is it wrong to try to pick up girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orlon 
  • American Sniper 
  • Amy of one 
  • Beverly Hills Cop 
  • Beverly Hills Cop II
  • Finding Mr. Right 2
  • Die Date
  • Hellboy II
  • Indiana Jones and the raider of the lost ark 
  • Jack the giant slayer
  • World War Z
  • The trust 
  • Transformers 
  • Transformers: age of extinction 
  • The trip 4
  • Saturday Nigh fever
  • Minority report
  • Little children 
  • 12 monkeys 
  • 40 days and 40 nights 
  • Balto 
  • Battleship
  • Bridget Jone’s diary 
  • Dragon: The Bruce Lee story 
  • Dracula Untold 
  • E.T.
  • Evan Amighty 
  • Hannibal 
  • What dreams may come
  • The wedding date
  • Tower heist 
  • Mr. Peabody an Sherman 
  • About a boy 
  • I am 
  • Identity thief
  • Won’t you be my neighbor?
  • Scent of a woman 
  • The witch 
  • Split 
  • Kings 
  • La Bamba 
  • Dance academy: the comeback 
  • American Assassin 

No dejes pasar: Netflix revela el elenco de la película sobre el chupacabras de Jonás Cuarón

Netflix
‘The witch’, la película que catapultó a la fama a Anya Tayloy Joy forma parte de los títulos que dejan Netflix. Foto: Cortesía.

02 de julio 

  • Jigsaw
  • Un lugar en el silencio 

03 de julio 

  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall 

04 de julio

  • Dying of the light 
  • Simply Actors 
Un lugar en el silencio
‘Un lugar en el silencio’ también se despide de Netflix. Foto: Cortesía.

07 de julio 

  • Magi: adventure of Sinbad 

12 de julio 

  • Hyori’s bed and breakfast 

22 de julio 

  • My hotter half 

¿Está alguno de tus títulos favoritos en la lista? Entonces, es momento de verlos por última ocasión en Netflix antes que ya no estén disponibles.

Síguenos en:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Suscríbete a nuestro newsletter semanal aquí

MÁS COBERTURA
 

Siguientes artículos

películas Netflix
All access
Películas en Netflix que seguramente no has visto y que te impactarán
Por

Es probable que estos estrenos hayan pasado desapercibidos, por lo que es momento de darles una nueva oportunidad ¿Estás...

También te puede interesar