BAFTA 2023: Guillermo del Toro es nominado en 3 categorías por ‘Pinocho’

El mexicano Guillermo del Toro sigue cosechando éxito por su cinta en stop-motion ‘Pinocho’, ahora con tres nominaciones a los British Academy Film Awards, mejor conocidos como los premios BAFTA en su edición 2023.
El jalisciense, a quien le tomó 15 años concretar esta cinta, está nominado a mejor filme, mejor score original y mejor diseño de producción.
Recientemente Guillermo del Toro se coronó con el Critics Choice Awards por ‘Mejor película animada’ con ‘Pinocho’, estrenada a finales del año pasado.
Otra latinoamericana que se encuentra entre los nominados de los BAFTA 2023 es la cubana-española Ana de Armas por su protagonista en la cinta ‘Blonde’, película estadounidense escrita y dirigida por Andrew Dominik.
All Quiet On The Western Front, dirigida por Edward Berger, se corona como la primera cinta en lengua extranjera con el mayor número de nominaciones (14) en la historia de la Academia británica, seguida por The Banshees Of Inisherin y Everything Everywheres All At Once, con 10 nominaciones cada una.
Esta es la lista completa de los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2023:
Mejor película:
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Banshees Of Ininsherin
- Elvis Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Mejor película británica:
- Aftersun
- The Banshees Of Ininsherin
- Brian y Charles
- Empire Of Light
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Matilda, de Roald Dahl: El musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Mejor película animada:
- Pinocho
- Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Mejor director:
- Edward Berger – All Quiet On The Western Front
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Ininsherin
- Park Chan-Wook – Decision To Leave
- Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywheres All At Once
- Todo Field – Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Mejor actriz:
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Ana De Armas – Blonde
- Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywheres All At Once
Mejor actor:
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Ininsherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Daryl McCormack – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Ininsherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Ininsherin
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front
- Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Wale
- Herry Condon – The Banshees Of Ininsherin
- Dolly DeLeon – Triangle Of Sadness
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywheres All At Once
- Carey Mulligan – She Said
Mejor score original:
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Pinocho
Mejor diseño de producción:
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Babylon
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Pinocho
Mejor guion original:
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle Of Sadness
Mejor guion adaptado:
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Living
- The Quiet Girl
- She Said
- The Whale
Mejor documental:
- All That Breathes
- All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
- The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Mejor película de habla no inglesa:
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Mejor fotografía:
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor edición:
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor diseño de vestuario:
Mejor maquillaje y peinado:
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Matilda, de Roald Dahl: El musical
- The Whale
Mejor sonido:
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of The Water
- Elvis
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejores efectos visuales
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Avatar: The Way Of The Water
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor casting:
- Aftersun
- All Quiet On The Western Front
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Triangle Of Sadness
Mejor debut de un(a) escritor(a), director(a) o productor(a) británico(a):
- Aftersun – Charlotte Wells
- Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre
- Electric Malady – Marie Lidén
- Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand
- Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy
Mejor cortometraje animado
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain Is Waiting
Mejor cortometraje británico:
- The Ballad Of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
Premio BAFTA a la estrella emergente:
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
La entrega de los premios BAFTA se realizará el próximo 19 de febrero en el Royal Festival Hall, en el centro de Southbank, en Londres.
