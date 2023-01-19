BAFTA 2023: Guillermo del Toro es nominado en 3 categorías por ‘Pinocho’

El mexicano Guillermo del Toro sigue cosechando éxito por su cinta en stop-motion ‘Pinocho’, ahora con tres nominaciones a los British Academy Film Awards, mejor conocidos como los premios BAFTA en su edición 2023.

El jalisciense, a quien le tomó 15 años concretar esta cinta, está nominado a mejor filme, mejor score original y mejor diseño de producción.

Recientemente Guillermo del Toro se coronó con el Critics Choice Awards por ‘Mejor película animada’ con ‘Pinocho’, estrenada a finales del año pasado.

Otra latinoamericana que se encuentra entre los nominados de los BAFTA 2023 es la cubana-española Ana de Armas por su protagonista en la cinta ‘Blonde’, película estadounidense escrita y dirigida por Andrew Dominik.

All Quiet On The Western Front, dirigida por Edward Berger, se corona como la primera cinta en lengua extranjera con el mayor número de nominaciones (14) en la historia de la Academia británica, seguida por The Banshees Of Inisherin y Everything Everywheres All At Once, con 10 nominaciones cada una.

Esta es la lista completa de los nominados a los premios BAFTA 2023:

Mejor película:

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees Of Ininsherin

Elvis Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Mejor película británica:

Aftersun

The Banshees Of Ininsherin

Brian y Charles

Empire Of Light

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Living

Matilda, de Roald Dahl: El musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Mejor película animada:

Pinocho

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Mejor director:

Edward Berger – All Quiet On The Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees Of Ininsherin

Park Chan-Wook – Decision To Leave

Daniel Kwan – Everything Everywheres All At Once

Todo Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Mejor actriz:

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana De Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywheres All At Once

Mejor actor:

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees Of Ininsherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Mejor actor de reparto:

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees Of Ininsherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees Of Ininsherin

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet On The Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Wale

Herry Condon – The Banshees Of Ininsherin

Dolly DeLeon – Triangle Of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywheres All At Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

Mejor score original:

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Pinocho

Mejor diseño de producción:

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Pinocho

Mejor guion original:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle Of Sadness

Mejor guion adaptado:

All Quiet On The Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Mejor documental:

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

The Fire Within: A Requiem for Katia and Maurice Krafft

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Mejor película de habla no inglesa:

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Mejor fotografía:

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor edición:

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

All Quiet On The Western Front

Ámsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Mejor maquillaje y peinado:

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Matilda, de Roald Dahl: El musical

The Whale

Mejor sonido:

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of The Water

Elvis

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejores efectos visuales

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of The Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor casting:

Aftersun

All Quiet On The Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle Of Sadness

Mejor debut de un(a) escritor(a), director(a) o productor(a) británico(a):

Aftersun – Charlotte Wells

Blue Jean – Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre

Electric Malady – Marie Lidén

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – Katy Brand

Rebellion – Maia Kenworthy

Mejor cortometraje animado

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

Mejor cortometraje británico:

The Ballad Of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Premio BAFTA a la estrella emergente:

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

La entrega de los premios BAFTA se realizará el próximo 19 de febrero en el Royal Festival Hall, en el centro de Southbank, en Londres.

