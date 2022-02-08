Oscar 2022: Lista completa de los nominados

La Academia ha anunciado a las producciones y artistas que buscarán llevarse una estatuilla en la gran gala de los Oscar 2022. Los nominados a las 23 categorías de la premiación fueron anunciados este martes a temprana hora en un evento virtual.
La gala 94, que se celebrará el próximo 27 de marzo en la ciudad de Los Ángeles en el Dolby Theatre de Hollywood & Highland en Hollywood, promete ser une evento espectacular donde se darán cita los artistas del momento.
La carrera por uno de los premios más importantes de la industria cinematográfica, ha comenzado. Descubre cuáles serán los protagonistas del evento y pronostica quiénes serán los que puedan regresar a casa con el preciado Oscar.
Para que no te quedes fuera de la conversación te mostramos los nominados a las categorías más importantes de la noche del Oscar a continuación:
Mejor Película
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t look up
- Drive my car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The power of the dog
- West side story
Mejor Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice pizza
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Jane Campion – The power of the dog
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive my car
- Steven Spielberg – West side story
Mejor Actor
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Denzel Washington- The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor Actriz
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons – Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Jesse Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Judi Dench – Belfast
- Kirsten Dunst – The power of dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Mejor Guion Original
- “The Worst Person in the World”
- Belfast
- Don’t look up
- King Richard
- Licorice pizza
Mejor Película Animada
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Mejor Película Internacional
- Japón, Drive My Car
- Dinamarca, Flee
- Italia, The Hand of God
- Bhután, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- Noruega, The Worst Person in the World
Mejor Fotografía
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
Mejor Documental
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul
- Writing With Fire
Mejor Canción Original
- “Be Alive” – King Richard
- “Dos Oruguitas” – Encanto
- “Down To Joy” – Belfast
- “No Time To Die” – No Time to Die
- “Somehow You Do” – Four Good Days
Mejor Edición
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick … Boom!
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home