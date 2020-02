Ezra Miller es la nueva cara de Yves Saint Laurent

View this post on Instagram

See AMENDMENT below to my comment “Why did I write SLUT!! I’ll let you figure it out … let’s just say it suited our mood at the time 😉 Last night with #ezramiller at @ysl #lisahoughtonmakeup…” Amendment Ezra is an amazing artist. I feel I really need to own up to the fact that the words that i wrote earlier do not correctly represent the way this look developed. I want to take this opportunity to represent more honestly that when I walked into the room and into this collaboration, Ezra already very much held this vision and “I want you to write the word slut on my cheek” was literally his opening statement when asked about his desires for the look. I also have come to understand that this was not a spontaneous decision for Ezra based on a mood as I inaccurately depicted it to be, but rather a very intentional statement of political, spiritual and personal significance for Ezra. I feel that was portrayed inaccurately in the words that i posted earlier. This look and the use of the word “Slut” was something that Ezra felt very strongly about and was done to communicate his feelings and exact his vision. I want to sincerely apologise to Ezra et al if my words have caused any confusion.